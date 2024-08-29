Labor Day weekend outlook

The unofficial end to summer is right around the corner! Here is what you can expect weather-wise for Labor Day weekend. Heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday afternoon and evening as a cold front swings through. Some of the storms could be on the stronger side, so the Storm Prediction Center has already placed areas northwest of the bay under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5). Damaging gusty winds will be the main concern. Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts to your phone if severe weather strikes.

Conditions look drier for Sunday with the humidity lingering throughout the weekend. It will feel more comfortable on Labor Day! If you plan to have a cook-out with family and friends, skies will be dry and sunny with low humidity! Temperatures will only warm up into the low-80s. The dew points remain low through the middle of next week!

