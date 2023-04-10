Kicking off Maryland Severe Weather Awareness week

MARYLAND — Today we start off Maryland Severe Weather Awareness week to highlight the dangers that come with severe weather during the warmer months. Each day highlights a different danger, starting with flooding on Monday.

Flooding is one of the most easily overlooked issues during severe weather. Given our daily interaction with water, it seems safe to deal with despite its high potential for injury and even death.

In the US, we see nearly 100 deaths across the country every year due to flooding.

Flood waters can easily sweep away most vehicles in just a foot of water. Not only does the water lift your car up but the force of moving water is much greater than most think. A cubic foot of water weighs a little over 62 pounds and when it is moving that water can create a lot of force, especially if it is moving fast.

Another oversight with flooding is the clarity of the water. Flood waters are usually opaque meaning that visibility is limited, leading to having difficulties with seeing debris, how fast the water is moving, and even the depth of the water.

Roads can also get washed out or unstable and cause injury and even death. This is why the advice "Turn around, don't drown" is so important. Floods are a life or death situation so be sure to stay safe and aware.

Tomorrow, we will highlight damaging winds.