Keeping you on your toes

Do you like see saws? I hope the answer is yes, because seesaw temperatures have begun!

Yesterday we started up with highs in the mid 70s. The official high at BWI was 76 degrees, which was 2 degrees shy of the record set 148 years ago!

Lynette Charles

A cold front moved through and what a difference a day makes. Today temps are down in the 30s and low 40s. Brrrr, especially coming off an almost record setting day!

Lynette Charles

Guess which way temps will go on Friday? If you said up, you are 100% correct. Highs will be above normal in the low to mid 50s.

Lynette Charles

The weekend is almost here and Saturday is down and below normal in the low 40s and Sunday is up 10 degrees warmer than the day before. Do you need a Dramamine yet?

Hang in there because the up and down trend continues into next week.

Stay tuned!

