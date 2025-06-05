June's full 'Strawberry Moon'

We should keep our eyes to the skies next week to catch a glimpse of the final full moon of spring in the Northern Hemisphere! The Strawberry moon will become full on June 11th around 3:45 AM. It will begin to rise in the southeastern sky during dusk on June 10th. It get's its name from the wild strawberries that usually ripen in the Northern Hemisphere. This full moon will be one of the farthest from the sun and is the lowest-hanging full moon of the year. This means it will not rise too far above the southern horizon. It will be approximately 94,600 miles from the sun. Since Earth's orbit around the sun is elliptical, there is a closest point and a farthest point in it's orbit. The point in Earth's orbit farthest from the sun is known as aphelion, which occurs on July 3rd.

