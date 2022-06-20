June's All-Time Hottest Temperature

BALTIMORE — This weekend was fantastic, especially after a heat wave that gave us a record tying temperature just before it. Friday was the result of the heat building up in the Mid-Atlantic where BWI Airport measured a high of 96 degrees. This tied the daily record that was set in 1939.

WMAR

But this brings up the question, what is the all-time high temperature recorded in Baltimore's history?

After looking back at the records that range back all the way to 1871, I found that Baltimore's hottest recorded temperature in the month of June was 105 degrees. That recorded was set on June 30th, 1934 back when the temperatures were still recorded in downtown Baltimore.

WMAR

This has been the only time Baltimore has recorded a temperature of 105 degrees in the month of June, but 100+ degree days are not super uncommon.

WMAR

Just to put these temperatures in perspective the normal high temperature range for Baltimore during the month of June is 80 to 88 degrees. Which means these records are about 10 to 20 degrees above normal for what we see this time of year.

As we continue through our summer season, make sure to be stay hydrated, cool, and safe when the really hot days roll around.