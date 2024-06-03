June at a glance

BALTIMORE — June kicks off the first month of meteorological summer and the temperatures go from a daily average of the low 80s to near 90 by the time we wrap up the month.

On June 1st the daily average high is 80° at BWI airport and we gain 8° of warmth by June 30th. For our lows, it starts at an average low of 58° and finishes at an average of 66° for a whooping difference of 12°.

The hottest temperature we have recorded in June was 105° in 1934 and the coldest low was 40° in 1972.

June sees about 3.98 inches of rain during the month with the wettest June being back in 2015 when we saw 13.09 inches.

As for daylight gained, the month of June only gains about 7 minutes of sunlight as we reach the peak of our high sun angle in the northern hemisphere.

So, as we kick off summer be sure to get out and enjoy the great weather and warmth while staying safe and hydrated.