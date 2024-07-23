July has been downright dry!

July has been dry! Areas to the northwest of the bay are under a Moderate drought or at last dealing with abnormally dry conditions. Historically, Moderate drought conditions in Maryland have led to stressed plant and aquatic life, along with lower lake and reservoir levels.

Over the past 24 hours, we finally got a healthy dose of rain across central Maryland! Some areas picked up anywhere from 1-3" along and northwest of I-95! However, this did lead to some urbanized and poor-drainage flooding. BWI Airport has seen 0.90" of rain since July 1st, which is 2.20" below normal. The average monthly rainfall total for July is 4.48".

Rounds of rain and storms persist through Thursday before drier and cooler air filters into the region on Friday! The weekend is looking rain-free with plenty of sunshine!

