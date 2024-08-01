July 2024 was hot, hot hot!

BALTIMORE — July was very hot...especially the first half of the month! July 2024 was the 2nd warmest on record in Baltimore with an average temperature of 82.2°. It fell right behind July 2020 with an average temperature of 82.6°.

About half of the days in July had afternoon high temperatures at least 3° above average levels! There were 5 days with temperatures at or above 100°! The second half of the month was a little cooler, with temperatures hovering near average for the most part.

We are kicking off the brand new month of August on a sweltering note! Temperatures will near the old record high temperatures today and tomorrow of 100° at the BWI Airport. With the humidity factored in, it will feel like the triple digits over the next few days!

