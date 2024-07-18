Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Juggling the July heat

Some relief is on the way...
JULY.jpg
WMAR
JULY.jpg
Posted at 5:23 AM, Jul 18, 2024

BALTIMORE — High temperatures during the first three days of the month started out at or below normal...before the hot weather arrived! So far, there have been 13 days with above average temperatures (temperatures 3°+ above the normal value of 88° and 89°). There were five days with temperatures at or above 100°.

Over the past four days, the daily high temperatures recorded at the BWI airport was 100° or higher. The record high temperature was tied three days in a row with Tuesday being the hottest day of the year thus far, with a temperature hitting 104°! The last time we hit 104° was back in 2012. Yesterday, we broke the streak of tying the old record high temperature.

HIGH HEAT.jpg

Today, the stretch of triple digit high temperatures comes to an end! It will still feel muggy with dew points well into the 60s, but heat index values will stay below the century mark AND temperatures will trend more seasonal for mid-July standards, in the upper-80s and low-90s. We have a nice break from the high heat and humidity late-week before the humidity creeps up this weekend and into next week.

comfort.jpg

#StevieDanielsWX

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018