Juggling the July heat

BALTIMORE — High temperatures during the first three days of the month started out at or below normal...before the hot weather arrived! So far, there have been 13 days with above average temperatures (temperatures 3°+ above the normal value of 88° and 89°). There were five days with temperatures at or above 100°.

Over the past four days, the daily high temperatures recorded at the BWI airport was 100° or higher. The record high temperature was tied three days in a row with Tuesday being the hottest day of the year thus far, with a temperature hitting 104°! The last time we hit 104° was back in 2012. Yesterday, we broke the streak of tying the old record high temperature.

Today, the stretch of triple digit high temperatures comes to an end! It will still feel muggy with dew points well into the 60s, but heat index values will stay below the century mark AND temperatures will trend more seasonal for mid-July standards, in the upper-80s and low-90s. We have a nice break from the high heat and humidity late-week before the humidity creeps up this weekend and into next week.

