Juggling the cold in January

BALTIMORE — I think we can all agree that this month has been COLD! We kicked off the month with above normal high temperatures, in the low-50s! So far, there were 14 days where high temperatures fell below average levels.

Don't worry, seasonal air is on the horizon! Temperatures will trend milder heading into the weekend and into next week as highs rebound into the 40s!

