It's Time to Par-Tee at Caves Valley!

An Un-fore-gettable Event...
LYNX
Posted at 12:04 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 13:24:03-04

Heading to Caves Valley Golf Club today? Lot's of excitement in the air as the best golfers in the world are in Owings Mills, playing in the BMW Championship tournament! Today's weather is not looking too tee-riffic though... High temperatures are expected to crest into the mid-90s but it will feel more like the triple digits at the course this afternoon with light winds out of the south.

The very hot and humid air mass sticks around Thursday and Friday with windows for pop-up showers and storms. Remember, if thunder roars, GO INDOORS. Temperatures will cap out in the mid-90s but will still feel more like 100°. If you are going to hit the links Thursday or Friday, make sure you wear light-colored clothing and drink PLENTY of water... no ifs, ands, or putts about it!

