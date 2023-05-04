MARYLAND — It's National Hurricane Preparedness week! It is wise to prepare each and every year. The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1st - November 30th. Now is the time to determine the threats of wind and water where you live. It is beneficial to identify if you are located in a flood-prone area or in an evacuation zone. Know if your home has any structural risks that could be vulnerable to flooding, strong winds, storm surge, etc. Consider installing storm shutters, trimming trees, etc. Understanding the difference between watches and warnings is helpful as different alerts require different responses.

Today's topic is "Stay Protected During Storms" & "Tornadoes". It is important to understand the threats you could face during a storm. No matter if it's a tropical depression or a major hurricane, life-threatening storm surge, flooding, and damaging winds are all possible. Sheltering in a place away from flooded/damaged areas is crucial. Set up a way to receive weather alerts/information to your phone. Have extra batteries and a backup charger ready to go in case you lose power. Inland flooding is possible hundreds of miles from the coastline. Avoid traveling unless ordered to evacuate. Local officials will provide you with up-to-date information as the storm progresses and conditions change in your area. Be on the look out for downed power lines and flooded roads.

Also- any tropical system is capable of producing spin ups. While these tornadoes are fairly short-lived, they can still produce great damage. Seek shelter immediately if a warning is issued for your area.

Even if skies are blue and the storm has passed, DO NOT let your guard down. About half of hurricane fatalities occur after the storm. Here is a list of things to keep in mind after a tropical system impacts your community:

