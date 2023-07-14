It's HOT HOT HOT!

BALTIMORE — It has been feeling HOT HOT HOT in Maryland! Thursday we hit 96°-marking our second official heatwave of the season! The criteria for a heat wave in Maryland: three or more consecutive days with 90°+ temperatures.

The air mass will be more humid and uncomfortable today. High temperatures will hit the low-90s, but our heat index values will range in the mid to upper-90s. Feeling more like the triple digits on Saturday and Sunday!

The reason for the increase in heat indices is due to maximum temperatures hitting the low-90s + dew points in the 70s.

Heat is the #1 weather-related killer globally! Because heat index values in Baltimore will be between 90-105° throughout the next several days, heat cramps, heat stroke, and heat exhaustion are all possible. This is why it is so important to understand the signs of heat-related illness so you can protect you and your loved ones this summer season.

Here are some ways you can beat the heat:

