It's Groundhog Day!

Happy Groundhog Day! Today, Punxsutawney Phil will make his annual weather prediction— a longer-lasting winter or an early spring. What do you think he will predict?

Phil has been making his predictions since 1887 in Gobbler's Knob, Pennsylvania. He is historically more likely to see his shadow. Since 1887, he has seen his shadow 106 times and there have been 20 times where he did not see his shadow. There have been 10 years with no recorded predictions. The Groundhog Phil-osophy states that if he sees his shadow and returns to his burrow, he has predicted six more weeks of wintry weather. If he does NOT see his shadow, an earlier spring will arrive!

Punxsutawney Phil is NOT a Meteorologist! Phil's accuracy rate is only around 40%. Do not trust a rodent's "forecast". The Vernal equinox will still occur on March 20th, 2023 (the first official day of spring). Sticking with Maryland's Most Accurate Weather Team will provide you with the most accurate weather information for central Maryland and the Mid-Atlantic region!

Here is today's Groundhog Day forecast for Baltimore! You can expect plenty of clouds today with a light southerly breeze and seasonal highs, in the low-40s for most.

