It's going down...

BALTIMORE — How have you been dealing with the high humidity over the last few days? Good news...there is relief in sight! Today will be hot and humid with dew point values in the mid to upper-60s. This will make it feel very muggy outside, especially this afternoon as temperatures heat up near 90°. Humidity will drop throughout the second half of Friday in the wake of the cold front.

The humidity will be much lower this weekend! When dew point temperatures drop into the 50s on days with high temperatures in the 90s, drier air is more present-making for a more comfortable day! Make sure you get outside and enjoy it :)

