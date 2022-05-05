Today is May 5th. In other words, it's Cinco De Mayo!

If you have plans to celebrate outside, you won't be disappointed.

It will be dry with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s under a mostly cloudy to partly sunny sky.

Lynette Charles

The big takeaway in the forecast is that it will be DRY on this Cinco De Mayo. Therefore, you can eat your food, drink your beverages and listen to your music outside without the threat of getting wet.

Enjoy the dry and near normal conditions today because showers, storms, wind and chilly temperatures move in tomorrow into Mother's Day Weekend.

Lynette Charles

Stay tuned!

#staytuned

https://www.facebook.com/Lynetteweather

