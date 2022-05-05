Watch
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

It's Cinco De Mayo!

Posted at 9:48 AM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 09:53:10-04

Today is May 5th. In other words, it's Cinco De Mayo!

If you have plans to celebrate outside, you won't be disappointed.

It will be dry with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s under a mostly cloudy to partly sunny sky.

Cinco De Mayo Forecast.jpg

The big takeaway in the forecast is that it will be DRY on this Cinco De Mayo. Therefore, you can eat your food, drink your beverages and listen to your music outside without the threat of getting wet.

Enjoy the dry and near normal conditions today because showers, storms, wind and chilly temperatures move in tomorrow into Mother's Day Weekend.

Futurecast.jpg

Stay tuned!
#staytuned
https://www.facebook.com/Lynetteweather

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018