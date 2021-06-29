Here we go again...another heat wave has taken hold of our beautiful state.

Today will be the third day in a row in the 90s, which will make for an official heat wave.

The forecast high today is 96 degrees, which is hot and 8 degrees above the average but it will feel even hotter with the high humidity.

With the dew points in the 70s and low 80s, the heat index will be in the triple digits....up to 103 degrees.

Because the heat index will be 103 degrees, make sure you pay attention to your body and watch for the possibility of heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

If you have/want to be outside, stay cool by taking a dip in the pool, taking the boat out and seeking as much shade as possible.

The AC will really be your best friend today!

