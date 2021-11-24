It's Almost Turkey Time!

This year, temperatures will trend milder on Thanksgiving Day...but nothing compared to last year's temperatures! In 2020, temperatures climbed into the lower-70s on Thanksgiving! That is about 15° above average for this time of year! The weather pattern remained dry on Thanksgiving in 2019 and 2018. In 2018, temperatures fell about 12° below normal, making it feel quite chilly for Turkey Day festivities. The low temperature was 28° on November 29th, 2018. About a trace of rain was measured on Thanksgiving back in 2017 and 2016 with highs in the mid-50s.

I know many of us are excited to fill our tummies with delicious turkey and all the wonderful Thanksgiving sides! The forecast for Thanksgiving Day is looking marvelous as conditions will be dry with some clouds rolling by in the morning. More sunshine is expected to linger through the afternoon with ABOVE NORMAL temperatures! You butter believe it! Highs will climb into the upper-50s and close to 60 degrees as southerly winds advect warmer air into the region. Temperatures will be about 5° above average.

Clouds will begin to increase across the area in the evening as a cold front slides in from the west. This front may generate a few snow showers around the mountains and some light rain showers south and east of the Baltimore metro on Friday morning before daybreak!

This is where things turn blustery and cold again...behind the front, cold northwesterly winds usher in colder air to the region, which will help our temperatures only max out in the upper-40s for Black Friday. Sustained northwesterly winds of 15-25 mph will gust up to 35-40 mph at times, dropping wind chills into the 30s. Make sure you bundle up before hitting the stores for those Black Friday deals!

