It's almost fall y'all!

It has truly been feeling like fall over the last few mornings! Bring on the pumpkin spice, sweaters, and uggs! Astronomical Fall officially begins this Saturday at 2:50 AM! This is otherwise known as the Autumnal Equinox.

Firstly, the seasons are caused by the tilt of Earth's axis at 23.5 degrees. When the Autumnal Equinox occurs, Earth's axis being tilted neither toward nor away from the sun. During this time, the sun will be shining directly overhead of the equator at noon.

wmar

wmar

This is a time of year when there is roughly an equal amount of daylight and darkness in both hemispheres. There will be about 12 hours and 7 minutes of daylight today here in Maryland.

wmar

While it is officially fall in the northern hemisphere, spring has sprung in the southern hemisphere. In the northern hemisphere, autumn runs through December 21st.

#StevieDanielsWX #Fall #Autumn

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram: stevie_daniels_