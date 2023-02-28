It's almost Cherry Blossom season!

Can you believe the indicator tree at the Tidal Basin in Washington DC already starting budding in mid-February (first stage of the bloom cycle)?! I would make plans to see the Cherry Blossom trees earlier this year. Since 1921, peak bloom dates have shifted earlier by 6-7 days. Last year's peak bloom took place on March 25th, 2022. The average peak bloom at the Tidal Basin is around late March - early April. In recent decades, the peak bloom date has been occurring earlier than usual. The earliest peak bloom on record occurred March 15th, 1990! There is a chance that we could beat/tie that record this year! The best time to view the Cherry Blossom trees is 4-7 days after peak blooming commences.

Weather plays a critical role in the blooming of the Cherry Blossoms. Cool and calm conditions can extend the length of the bloom, whereas windy and rainy days will end the blooming period abruptly. Scientists have noticed a link between heat and earlier peak bloom. Milder than normal temperatures can lead to plants and trees blossoming earlier. While we are all looking forward to spring and warmer weather, here in the Mid-Atlantic we are no stranger to occasional cold snaps following warm spells. This could be harmful to the trees' lifecycles. A drastic drop in the temperature could kill species that are very vulnerable to spring freezes.

Here is the status of the bud/blossom development so far:

According to the National Park Service, they will release their projected peak bloom date on March 1st!

