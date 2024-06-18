Watch Now
It's about to get really hot up in here!

The water & A/C will be your BFF...
Good Morning Maryland Tuesday Weather - Stevie Daniels
Posted at 5:09 AM, Jun 18, 2024

BALTIMORE — It's about to get really hot up in herrr! On Monday, temperatures reached 91° at the BWI airport- kicking off our very first heatwave of the season! Southerly winds, sunshine, and a soupy air mass will allow temperatures to return to the 90s over the next several days. Also, we will not feel much relief overnight with temperatures only bottoming out in the low to mid-70s.

The hottest period of the heatwave will be Friday-Sunday, where temperatures will soar near 100°. It will also feel like 100°+ this weekend when you factor in the humidity.

High temperature records at the BWI airport will be challenged from Friday-Monday as we warm up near the century mark:
-Friday's record high: 100° (2012)
-Saturday's record high: 100° (1988)
-Sunday's record high: 97° (2010)
-Monday's record high: 95° (2010)

Temperatures are still projected to be above normal across the Mid-Atlantic from June 24th- June 28th!

Stay cool & safe!

