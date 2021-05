After three consecutive days of a severe weather threat, today will be calm and serene with mostly sunny skies from sun up to sun down.

WeatherBug

The sun won't warm us up to seasonal levels. Highs will only rise into the upper 60s, which will fall short of 73 degrees, the average high temperature for this time of the year.

Lynette Charles

Below average temps will stick around for the next several days with rain chances Friday into the beginning of next week.

Lynette Charles

Stay tuned!

https://www.facebook.com/Lynetteweather