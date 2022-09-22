Watch Now
It is finally Fall y'all!

The Autumnal Equinox occurs today...
Posted at 5:53 AM, Sep 22, 2022
Today is the day! Break out those sweaters, Uggs, and pumpkin spice lattes. The Autumnal Equinox occurs at 9:04 PM this evening. The tilt of the earth is what causes the seasons. During the Autumnal Equinox, the earth's axis is tilted near toward nor away from the sun. The sun shines directly over the equator-giving roughly an equal amount of daylight and darkness in the northern and southern hemispheres. The days will continue to shorten and the amount of darkness gets longer until the Winter Solstice. Fall begins today and runs through December 21st (Winter Solstice).

A powerful cold front will allow the first full day of Autumn to feel more fall-like! High temperatures will be about 13° cooler on Friday because northwest winds turn gusty behind the front, upwards of 30-35 mph. This will usher in cooler air from the Great Lakes region. This will make for a chilly start to the weekend!

You may catch yourself saying "Brr" on Saturday morning! Temperatures will start off in the upper-40s and low-50s thanks to persistent northerly winds! The thicker jacket is needed if you're heading out early Saturday!

