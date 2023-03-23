"Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?"...

The band, Queen may have broken records in the music industry, but we are not expected to break any records in the weather department in Baltimore. We will be about 15-20 degrees above normal though! Get ready, because the 70s come back in style today! I'm forecasting highs in the low to mid-70s across central Maryland...which will make it feel like early-mid May!

The last time we experienced temperatures in the 70s was 28 days ago. On February 23rd, the high temperature at BWI was 79 degrees.

The above normal warmth is due to the combination breezy southwesterly winds and Maryland being placed in the warm sector. The warm sector is a region of warm air at the surface in between a warm front and cold front.

While today is National Puppy Day, you may want to keep the walk with your pup brief. Waves of rain showers are expected throughout the entire day. Make sure you have the rain gear ready to go!

