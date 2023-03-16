Irish you a happy St. Patrick's Day!

Woohoo...St. Patrick's Day is tomorrow! I thought it would be a perfect time to analyze some St. Patrick's Day weather stats in Baltimore!

The graphic below highlights the warmest (max temp), coldest (max temp), wettest, and snowiest St. Patrick's Day in Baltimore since 1900. The highest maximum temperature recorded on March 17th, was 85° back in 1945. The lowest maximum temperature was 26° in 1900. In 1968, 1.29" of rain was measured, making it the wettest St. Patrick's Day since 1900. The most snowfall received in Baltimore on St. Patrick's Day was 5" back in 1931!

WMAR

Here is a glance back at temperatures and rain amounts from the last five years! Last year, 0.38" of rain was measured at BWI on March 17th. From 2018-2022, only up to a trace of rain was measured. The high temperature last year on St. Patrick's Day was 60°. It felt much cooler in 2021, with a high of 50°. Temperatures were even cooler in 2019, with a high of 44° and a low temperature of 24°...BRRR

WMAR

It will feel similar to last year as temperatures will soar to spring-like levels, in the low to mid-60s! The last time we hit the mid-60s on St. Patrick's Day was in 2020. This year, skies will be gray and rain moves in late-morning ahead of a cold front. Showers will linger through the afternoon and evening. Make sure to wear the rain jacket if you are participating in the St. Patrick's Day 5k in Patterson Park on Friday at 6:30 PM - 9 PM.

WMAR

Overall rainfall totals will be light, up to about 0.25" for most. While we are not expected to challenge the record wettest St. Patrick's Day on record (1.29" in 1968), you will still need to use the umbrella.

#StevieDanielsWX #StPatricksDay #Rain

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & Tik Tok: stevie_daniels_