Inching closer to peak color for the fall foliage

MARYLAND — The latest fall foliage report from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Forestry Service shows that we are all starting to see the leaves change colors now. The Eastern Shore is now included under the "Just Changing" category catching up with the rest of the state.

In Western Maryland, Garrett and Allegany counties are both in the "Near Peak" category as the cooler nights and sunny days have helped them stay on track for their normal transition.

A bit closer to home in Washington, Frederick, and Carroll counties, we are now in the "Midpoint" stage as more leaves become filled with those pops of red, yellow, and orange.

As we continue into next week, expect more of central Maryland to be filled with those vibrant colors as we continue this fall pattern.