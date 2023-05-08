Watch Now
Improvement in our drought situation

The rain over the last week has helped parch our drought...
Posted at 11:41 AM, May 08, 2023
BALTIMORE — Our drought situation has been improving thanks to some of the soaking rain we have seen over the last two weeks. According to the latest drought monitor we have seen our moderate drought category drop from 62 percent of the state all the way down to just a bit over 7!

The rainfall we received over the last weekend of April totaled over 2 inches, making April an above-average month where we finished off with 4.12 inches of rain.

While we are still short about 5 inches of precipitation since January 1st, we are faring better as we continue through the spring months.

Hopefully May will continue the wet pattern and we can avoid regressing into a drought.

