I'm "falling" for Fall!

Posted at 10:45 AM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 11:11:54-04

We've been counting down the days until Fall and finally there is only 1 day left.....Fall arrives tomorrow.

Fall Is Near.jpg

The first day of Fall will feature scattered showers and breezy conditions, courtesy of an upper level disturbance. Highs will be above normal in the low 80s.

Futurecast.jpg

A powerful cold front will barrel through the area on Thursday dropping temps in its wake.

It will most certainly feel like Fall with highs in the mid to upper 70s, low humidity and ample sunshine just in time for the weekend. Enjoy!

Weekend Outlook.jpg

#staytuned
