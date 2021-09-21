I'm "falling" for Fall!

We've been counting down the days until Fall and finally there is only 1 day left.....Fall arrives tomorrow.

Lynette Charles

The first day of Fall will feature scattered showers and breezy conditions, courtesy of an upper level disturbance. Highs will be above normal in the low 80s.

Lynette Charles

A powerful cold front will barrel through the area on Thursday dropping temps in its wake.

It will most certainly feel like Fall with highs in the mid to upper 70s, low humidity and ample sunshine just in time for the weekend. Enjoy!

Lynette Charles

#staytuned

https://www.facebook.com/Lynetteweather