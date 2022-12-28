Ice Pancakes anyone???

It's time for some Science with Stevie!

On Christmas morning, a ranger noticed circular chunks of ice forming in the Tuckahoe State Park. These are known as 'Ice Pancakes'!

No, these are not the pancakes that you eat with butter and syrup. Ice Pancakes form when there is foam on the surface of cold rivers, lakes, and oceans. The foam freezes and forms ice granules. A swirling current (known as an eddy) gives these chunks of ice their disc-like shape as they collide and knock into one another. The outer rim is created by the cold water splashing on the edges.

