Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Ice Ice Baby

Icing potential lingers through the morning hours
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
Posted at 7:15 AM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 07:15:20-05

What a mess this morning! The freezing rain is creating icy conditions on roads north and west of the I-95 corridor, where road temperatures are below freezing! Any roads left untreated will be very slippery!

icy.JPG
ROAD.JPG


Patchy ice is possible near I-95 but a glaze of ice and higher ice amounts will be more focused across northern Frederick, Carroll, Howard, and northern Baltimore counties. Areas south and east of the city will just encounter wet roads throughout the entire event.

threats.JPG

Here is a look at ice amounts so far this morning. A trace of ice was measured across our northwestern communities. Ice amounts could add up to 0.10-0.25" when it's all said and done.

TOTALS.JPG
ICE.JPG

#StayTuned #StaySafe

#StevieDanielsWX

www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & Tik Tok: @stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018