Ice Ice Baby

What a mess this morning! The freezing rain is creating icy conditions on roads north and west of the I-95 corridor, where road temperatures are below freezing! Any roads left untreated will be very slippery!

WMAR

Patchy ice is possible near I-95 but a glaze of ice and higher ice amounts will be more focused across northern Frederick, Carroll, Howard, and northern Baltimore counties. Areas south and east of the city will just encounter wet roads throughout the entire event.

Here is a look at ice amounts so far this morning. A trace of ice was measured across our northwestern communities. Ice amounts could add up to 0.10-0.25" when it's all said and done.

