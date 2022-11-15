Watch Now
I said "BRR" it's cold out there...

You can feel the extra chill in the atmosphere!
WMAR
Posted at 5:35 AM, Nov 15, 2022
The latest 6-10 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows a likely chance of below average temperatures for Maryland and the entire Mid-Atlantic region.

The average daily high temperature for today is 58°. Once again, temperatures are projected to be nearly 10° cooler at BWI. Wednesday will be the "warmest" day of the week with a high in the low-50s. Afternoon high temperatures will take a bit of a tumble later this week and into the weekend. Normally, high temperatures in the mid-40s occur in late-December.

We have several cold mornings ahead...
Morning low temperatures will range in the 20s beginning Friday morning through early next week. Make sure you have the puffy winter coat, gloves, and warm hat before heading outside!

#StayTuned #StayWarm

#StevieDanielsWX

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & Tik Tok: stevie_daniels_

