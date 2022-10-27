I said "BRR"...

Freeze Watches go into effect for Cecil, Harford, and north-central Baltimore county early Friday morning (2 AM - 8 AM). Freeze Watches go into effect for these areas because the growing season is still ongoing across our northeastern communities.

If winds decrease later tonight, the atmosphere may decouple (air at the surface turns colder, compared to the air above it). This will ultimately allow temperatures to drop down to freezing levels.

Frost and freeze conditions can cause significant damage to sensitive crops and vegetation if not protected. It may be a good idea to cover any above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing!

