Hung up on the humidity

BALTIMORE — Humidity levels will remain very elevated in the 70s through the rest of the week. This means that there will be more moisture present in the atmosphere, which will make it feel very muggy. Temperatures rise into the upper-80s for most, but it will feel like the mid-90s with the humidity factored into the equation today. High humidity calls for the high ponytail!

It will feel hot and muggy as well this weekend before drier air takes over. If you're wondering when it will feel more comfortable outside, there is improvement on the way! Humidity levels drop into the low to mid-60s next week!

