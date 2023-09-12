Humidity hangs out today

The humidity hovers overhead today and tomorrow with dew points well into the mid and upper-60s. This is due to a front bringing moisture our way this evening through Wednesday. A few thunderstorms may produce strong gusty winds and periods of heavy rainfall. Localized flooding is not out of the question either.

This front exits the region Wednesday evening and high pressure builds in. This will bring drier and cooler air to the Mid-Atlantic-dropping humidity levels and temperatures below average on Thursday and Friday. Morning temperatures will begin in the 50s late-week. This will give us a little taste of fall!

