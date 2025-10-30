Howling winds on Halloween!

BALTIMORE — Have Halloween plans? Good news... skies will be fa-boo-lously dry! However, make sure you secure your outdoor Halloween decorations! Howling wind gusts up to 40 mph can be expected Friday afternoon. Winds will start to settle down during the prime trick-or-treating hours. Temperatures should fall into the low-50s around dinnertime, before dropping into the 40s by 9 PM. It might be a good idea for the kids to wear an extra layer underneath their costumes!

Here is a glance at some spooky Halloween stats in Baltimore since records began in the 1800s:

