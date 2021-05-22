Watch
Howard County Tornado

A year ago...
Posted at 8:46 AM, May 22, 2021
I'm sure many folks in Howard county remember how destructive and powerful the storms were on May 23, 2019. A line of thunderstorms was rolling in from the Blue Ridge mountains and there was enough lift and instability in the atmosphere to produce a tornado that touched down in Clarksville and moved east-southeast at 40 mph. According to the National Weather Service, there was a damage path of 5.5 miles long and the tornado was on the ground for a total of 9 minutes...ending up in Columbia, Maryland. Several trees were uprooted, and a tree fell onto a roof of a house. There was also evidence of straight-line wind damage in towns that were in close proximity to the EF-1 tornado.

The good news is that there were zero fatalities, but unfortunately one person was injured.

This is why it is so important to have a plan in place when severe weather strikes and to always stay weather aware. Make sure to download our WMAR 2 News app in order to get all your weather updates from Maryland's Most Accurate weather team.

