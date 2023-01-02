How much warmer we are than average

BALTIMORE — The warming trend continues for the first week of 2023. Temperatures are expected to bump into the upper 50s and 60s as we continue through the middle of the week. But how much warmer are these temperatures compared to our average for January?

Looking at the climatological records, our average high temperature for the first week of January is 44 degrees. Not too terrible but when compared to our forecasted highs for the next 4 days, it is a major warm up.

Our temperatures are about 15 to 20 degrees above average with our warmest day, on Wednesday, clocking in at 23 degrees above average.

This continues our trend of warm days over the last few days of 2022, but do not expect this to last as we get back to normal by the end of the week.