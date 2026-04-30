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How does hail form?

Meteorologist Stevie Daniels explains how hail forms!
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hail
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Meteorologist Stevie Daniels explains how hail develops within a thunderstorm on Good Morning Maryland!

Firstly, you need a strong thunderstorm with a strong updraft and downdraft. Rain droplets enter the cold section of the mature thunderstorm and begin to freeze. They collide with super-cooled water droplets within the storm cloud and grow in size. When the hailstones become too heavy or the updraft weakens, then the hailstones fall to the surface.

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#StevieDanielsWX #SciencewithStevie
Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
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