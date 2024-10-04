How do you like them apples?

Throughout the month, there are many types of apples that can be harvested! Empire, Cortland, Golden Delicious, and Ida Red are just a few types of apples that are ready to be picked in early-October!

It will be a great weekend to take the kids to a nearby apple orchard this weekend as skies will be dry and sun-filled!

The climate plays a major role in the production of fruit. The weather pattern has been cloudy and rainy lately, which can greatly impact the apple trees! Heavy-prolonged rains can create many problems for local orchards and pick-your-own farms. For example, excessive rain can decrease the quality and taste of the fruit by leading to a bitter pit/water core. Leaf diseases such as fungal and bacterial infections are possible, along with leaf cracking and root rot from the reduction of oxygen.

