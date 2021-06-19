How Are You Celebrating Father's Day?

Have you found the perfect gift for dad yet? If not, you should check out my Shop Small with Stevie segment on our website, as I highlighted some great local shops where you can find the PERFECT gift for your father!

Now...onto the forecast... a hot and humid air mass sets up shop just in time for Father's Day weekend with dew points each day, in the low-70s. Staying hydrated is so important to prevent heat illnesses. High temperatures will crest in the lower-90s with the chance of pop up showers and storms late day. A short period of heavy rainfall looks to be the biggest threat and any showers or storms that we see will be quick hitting in nature, so if you have outdoor plans... much of the day will be rain free... but just keep an eye to the sky.

Sunday is not only Father's Day BUT it is also the Summer Solstice! Astronomical Summer will officially begin at 11:32 pm Sunday evening as that is when one of Earth's poles will have its maximum tilt towards the Sun, allowing the Sun to take its longest path in the sky. The days will start getting shorter and shorter until the Winter Solstice begins on December 21st.

#Staytuned #Staycool #HappyFathersDay

#StevieDanielsWX