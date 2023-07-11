Watch Now
Hotter & Humid

The heat and humidity ramps up!
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
temp.jpg
Posted at 4:35 AM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 04:57:07-04

BALTIMORE — It will truly feel like summer this week! Wednesday is a day where we could near the record high temperature of 97° that was set back in 1908...that was 115 years ago! Make sure you find ways to stay cool because temperatures should warm up into the 90s throughout the next several days.

temptrend.jpg

The humidity will be on the lower end of the scale today and tomorrow. It will creep back up later this week and into the weekend with dew points in the upper-60s and low-70s!

humidity.jpg

