Hot tropics!

Posted at 9:58 AM, Sep 16, 2021
The fact that the tropics are active is par for the course.

We have exhausted A-N of the Atlantic tropical storm names and there are more potential storms brewing. Odette, Peter and Rose will be the next named storms.

There is an area of low pressure several hundred miles to the southeast of the Outer Banks of NC. Atmospheric conditions are conducive for development, so a tropical depression is likely to form in the next couple of days.

In the Atlantic, there is a tropical wave about 800 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It has an 80% chance in the next 48 hours of becoming a tropical depression because the atmospheric conditions are favorable for development.

These two systems are not the only players in town. There is a tropical wave in the far eastern Atlantic that will emerge of the coast of Africa today.

It has a low chance of development in the next 2-5 days but I am saying.... there is a chance.

The Atlantic Hurricane season doesn't end until November 30th , so stay tuned!

