Hot in herre

BALTIMORE — The hottest air of the season is arriving today and it sticks around through Saturday! Heat index values will be in the triple digits...this is DANGEROUS heat. Go on your run early in the morning while temperatures are at their coolest. Make sure you find ways to beat this intense heat to keep you and your loved ones safe.

Today, heat indices will range between 105-107° and it will be even hotter tomorrow as it may feel like 110°! We have Heat Advisories in effect today and an Excessive Heat Watch for Friday. Intense heat like this could lead to heat-related illness, such as: heat cramps, headaches, dizziness, excessive sweating, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

High temperatures will approach 100° over the next 3 days and we have a decent chance of nearing the old record high temperatures at BWI! Today's old record high of 101° was set back in 1940 at BWI. Friday's record high of 103° was set back in 1941 and the 101° record high on Saturday occurred in 2011 at BWI.

Stay safe & stay cool!

