Hot & Humid...

It feels like summer instead of Spring!

A Summertime pattern has taken hold, courtesy of a Bermuda high pressure that has set-up shop off the east coast. It will continue to pump in heat and moisture to Maryland.

Lynette Charles

Today is the fourth consecutive day in row with temperatures 90 degrees or higher, so the heat wave continues!

Temperatures are once again starting in the 70s and headed to the 90s.

The air is very juicy making it feel oppressive with dew points in the 70s.

The heat and humidity won't break until a new air mass arrives behind the cold front that moves through by the end of the week.

Highs on Friday will be much cooler and below normal in the upper 70s.

Stay tuned!

