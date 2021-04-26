Hop on the temperature roller coaster

WMAR

Get out the sunglasses! A northwest wind will push the clouds away, leaving ample sunshine to enjoy. Because of the northerly wind though, we won't warm up much. Temperatures will be seasonal in the mid 60s with a breeze that may make it feel a bit cooler. Winds Monday will remain breezy at 10-15 mph, the highest winds will be found in the morning, although expect the mild breeze all day.

By Tuesday, high pressure is in charge and shifts our wind direction out f the southwest. That means we warm up, big time. Temps jump 15 degrees to nearly 80! But that is not even the warmest day of the week. Wednesday we go to the upper 80s potentially challenging records! The record is 90 degrees, and we could get close.

While a cold front does slide through Wednesday night, the mild air won't last long. Looking ahead, temperatures should continue about 5 degrees warmer than normal for the first week of May.