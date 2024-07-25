Hooray for lower humidity!

Another warm and humid day with dew points in the 70s...that means it's a ponytail-kind-of-day!

The humidity sticks around for one more day before we FINALLY get a brief break! The cold front will move out of the area on Friday morning, allowing for a decent drop in moisture levels as drier air works into the region through the weekend! Enjoy it while it lasts because the humidity comes back in full swing next week and storm chances increase!

