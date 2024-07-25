Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Hooray for lower humidity!

Less humid into the weekend...
hair.jpg
wmar
hair.jpg
Posted at 4:58 AM, Jul 25, 2024

Another warm and humid day with dew points in the 70s...that means it's a ponytail-kind-of-day!

The humidity sticks around for one more day before we FINALLY get a brief break! The cold front will move out of the area on Friday morning, allowing for a decent drop in moisture levels as drier air works into the region through the weekend! Enjoy it while it lasts because the humidity comes back in full swing next week and storm chances increase!

muggy.jpg

#StevieDanielsWX

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018