Home opening weekend is looking fantastic

BALTIMORE — The Orioles kick off their home opener this weekend as they take on the Yankees for a three-game series. After the rainout postponed the game from Thursday to Friday, the weather will cooperate through the rest of the weekend as we cool down a bit and stay dry.

Friday will be the cloudiest day for this stretch as we continue to clear out the residual moisture still left in our atmosphere. Temperatures will still hang around the low 60s through the first 7 innings and subsequently cool to the upper 50s by the end of the game.

Saturday, while a bit chillier, will see more sunshine as the clouds start to thin out. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s and gradually cool down as we have colder air still settling in from the north.

By Sunday, temperatures will kick back into the low 60s but the sunshine will be in full force as a large high pressure system starts to settle in over the eastern half of the country.

Be sure to enjoy all of the fun down at the ballpark but also be safe and kind to everyone! Have a great weekend and LET'S GO O'S!!!!!!!