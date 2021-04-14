Hitting The Water Today/Tonight?

lynx

Taking the boat out with the family today? Be prepared for rain showers! An upper level low pressure system brings rain showers back into the region which will impact your day on the water. Steady light showers will move in midday with a brief break around 3-4 pm. The second batch of more moderate rain slides through during dinnertime and will linger into the evening hours. Air temperatures will top out seasonable once again, in the mid-60s and the water temperature is still at 56°. South-southeasterly winds around 5-10 kts will be the case today but as another area of low pressure drifts in from the south this evening, winds will increase. If you plan to head out fishing this evening, just know that winds may gust up to 20 mph at times over the bay...therefore a Small Craft Advisory will go into effect from 6 pm this evening - 2 am Thursday. Conditions will be more dangerous for inexperienced mariners and folks will smaller vessels.

Stay safe out there!