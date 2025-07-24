High heat on the horizon

Here we go again! The peak of the heat will be on Friday. Temperatures will near record levels and heat index values will be dangerously high, anywhere from 105-110°. Temperatures will only be a couple of degrees away from the previous record high of 100° (set in 2016) at BWI.

WMAR

The high heat will plague the majority of the state. Heat Advisories go into effect on Friday from 11 AM - 8 PM for central Maryland and the eastern shore. To prevent heat-related illnesses, make sure you stay hydrated and stay inside during the hottest part of the day (11 AM - 8 PM).

wmar

WMAR

The heatwave continues through the weekend and into the first half of next week. With the high humidity factored into the equation, it may feel like 100° on Saturday and 105° on Sunday. Keep in mind, heat is the number one weather-related killer globally, so this should be taken very seriously. It doesn't help that there isn't much nighttime relief as temperatures only fall into the mid-70s over the next several days. Heat is cumulative, meaning the effects of constant heat exposure can build up overtime, leading to negative impacts on the body.

wmar

According to scientists at Climate Central, Baltimore is experiencing more extreme heat streaks since the 1970s. An extreme heat streak is classified as a period of high temperatures soaring above what's considered normal— specifically, when they are hotter than 90% of past temperatures for that time of year— for three or more days in a row, based on data from 1991-2020.

WMAR

