High heat holds on!

While the high temperature at the BWI airport fell a few degrees shy of 100° yesterday, it still felt like the triple digits! The Inner Harbor shattered it's previous warmest high temperature on record, with a high of 104°!

Today marks day four of the ongoing heatwave and it will likely be he hottest! Many areas could experience high temperatures at or near the century mark. A 100° high temperature at BWI would tie the old record high set back in 2010.

Extreme Heat Warnings are underway for areas in central Maryland and the Eastern shore through Wednesday. This means that the heat index value could rise up to 110° or greater.

This heat is no joke! Heat is the number one weather-related killer globally. Prioritize staying cool, hydrated, and aware of heat-related illnesses. Watch out for symptoms of heat-related illnesses, such as confusion, dizziness, muscle cramps, nausea, and headaches. When it feels like 110°, heat exhaustion and heat stroke are likely with prolonged heat exposure.

Water is WONDERFUL! Avoid dehydrating beverages. Wear light-colored/loose-fitting clothing as it will reflect more of the sun's rays. If you have to be outside for an extended period of time, take frequent breaks under a tree if it's possible.

